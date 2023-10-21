The Ducati Corse team manager to analyze what happened in the long Australian race

October 21, 2023

Zam and Davide Tardozzi analyze the incredible long race at Phillip Island. Incredible for what happened in the last laps, when Jorge Martin’s gamble turned out to be wrong by… just 4 kilometers. 26 laps would have been enough instead of 27.

Instead, in the end he prevailed, finally, Johann Zarco, to his first victory after 19 podiums: no one had ever taken so long.

Also on the podium Fabio Di Giannantonio. Curiously, two out of three riders on the podium will leave Ducati next year.

The third, which instead remains in Borgo Panigale, is Pecco Bagnaia, author of a strategic race: his one with one lap to go advantage over Martin it was alone 4 points, four kilometers after 27.

Tardozzi and Zam will comment on what happened on the track but will also respond to questions your questions and considerations.

Appointment at 10am on Saturday morning (Italian time) on the YT channel and on Moto.it (in Australia for Zam and Tardozzi it will be 7pm)