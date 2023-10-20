Ktm takes first and second place with Brad Binder and Jack Miller, with Maverick Viñales completing the virtual front row. Jorge Martin is fourth (first Ducati), Francesco Bagnaia 11th and therefore, for the second time in a row, forced to go through Q1. Other Italians: Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Fabio Di Giannantonio seventh, Enea Bastianini eighth, Luca Marini 19th, Franco Morbidelli 22nd

October 20, 2023

Phillip Island – It’s a domain Ktm: Brad Binder first (the only one under 1’28”, 1’27”943), Jack Miller second, Pol Espargaro fifth. Only Augusto Fernandez fails to get into the top ten: he is 13th and could also be sanctioned for slowing down Fabio Quartararo, who thus finds himself 17th.

It’s a KTM that seems to work well on this track, rather constant even in pace: if Binder, above all, manages to have a good qualifying, he could become difficult to beat. Miller is also going strong, perhaps exalted with a homely atmosphere: It’s been a while since we’ve seen him so effective, not even in Japan, where he had been competitive anyway. So: Watch out for the KTM.

Aprilia fast with Vinales



As expected on the eve, Maverick Viñales stands out at Phillip Island: his third place is solid and not the result of a crazy ride. The Aprilia rider lapped with good consistency, putting together a series of interesting passages. And another one good opportunity, must be exploited.

More in difficulty the Captain Aleix Espargaro, who nevertheless entered the ten: even over distance, he is worse off than his teammate. For the moment, of course.

Martin first Ducati



Only – so to speak, eh – the first Ducati was fourththat of Jorge Martin, explosive in the morning shift, more focused on distance in pre-qualifying. The Pramac team rider didn’t shine that much in the afternoon session, but still seemed on the ballwho then did well to capitalize on his speed in the final flying lap, when there was really a lot of traffic on the track.

Traffic that bothered Francesco Bagnaiawho however is 11th not only for this reason: after having always entered directly into Q2 from Jerez onwards, in Australia, for the second time in a row, will have to go through Q1. The first very quick analysis of the passage says that Pecco’s potential is betterbut it doesn’t seem like it not even here.

Surely there will be too a little nervous and regret for 11th place: once again he must be good at reacting. Ducati places five riders in Q2: in addition to Martin, also Marco Bezzecchi (sixth), Fabio Di Giannantonio (seventh), Enea Bastianini eighth and Johann Zarco tenth. Luca Marini struggles, only 19th (in FP1 he was last): Luca is not physically well and failed to find a good base. I remember that Ducati hasn’t won at Phillip Island since 2010, since the days of Casey Stoner…

Japanese sinkhole



Another fall for Marc Márquezwho then at the end performs one of the saves that had made him famous in the past: it is the only reason for satisfaction for Marc, 16th, with the convalescent Alex Rins 12esimo, faster than Marc by about a tenth and a half. Even last Franco Morbidelliin great difficulty since this morning.

The ten in Q2



Here are the ten riders already in Q2: Binder, Miller, Vinales, Martin, P.Espargaro, Bezzecchi, Di Giannantonio, Bastianini, A.Espargaro, Zarco.