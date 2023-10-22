The world champion believes the decision taken by the race direction was right, even if he is convinced that he could have gained more points. “Before a race, I am always very convinced of my chances: I aimed to finish in the top three. And the next tracks could be favorable”

October 22, 2023

Phillip Island – For those leading the world championship, how Pecco Bagnaiait can be an advantage do not rush. But Bagnaia he cares about it right away to set the record straight.

“Before a race I am always optimistic and positive, I believe in my possibilities: this year in the wet I have always been competitive, I would have been competitive today too. Could I have lost points? Maybe, but I would have them too could earn…”

Having clarified this aspect, Bagnaia believes the decision made was right.

“It was imagined that it could happen, but it’s always a shame when a race is cancelled. The balance of the weekend is positive, but if we had raced today it could have been even more favourable…”

But in the warm up you weren’t too effective.

“Something didn’t work, I was in particular difficulty, but I felt ready for the race, convinced that I could fight for the podium. We could have gained more points.”

Could we run?

“The conditions were truly at the limit. During Moto2 we saw an umbrella fly on the straight and Celestino Vietti fell at the first corner due to a gust of wind. I believe that all the decisions taken over the weekend were the right ones: the Moto3 could have been raced, it was correct to stop the Moto2 at that moment”

What’s the problem with driving in the wind?

“If it’s constant there aren’t too many problems, but it becomes unmanageable when it’s rapid like here at Phillip Island. Among other things, due to the way the track is made, a sort of channel is created in some places and the wind becomes even stronger. It’s dangerous”

For the second time in a row you were forced to move on from Q1: do you need to review your working method?

“My strategy in testing is very different from that of the others, even here in FP1 I tried the medium tire a lot for the race. It is true, however, that perhaps we need to be more ready for the attack on time”

Four races to go, 27 points ahead of Martin: how do you see it?

“I’m optimistic for at least three of the four GPs. I knew that Mandalika and Australia would be a bit complicated for me and more suitable for Martin, but I arrived in Japan with a 13 point advantage and left Phillip Island at +27… In 2022, in Thailand and Malaysia I was strong: this “This year I have always done well on the tracks where I was competitive last season”

One final consideration on the Australian GP: should it be moved to the beginning of the season?

“It is difficult to change the date for many reasons, but it would certainly be better to come when it is summer here. It’s true that the wind is still there, but the temperature is decidedly higher. Today in the warm up it was difficult to brake due to the cold”