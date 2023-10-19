The world champion finds his smile again, convinced that the worst is behind us: “I went through a difficult period, but in Indonesia it was possible to win again: doing it from 13th position is fantastic. This is a particular track, difficult to escape: only Stoner could do it”

Phillip Island – It’s peaceful, as it should be. The feeling is that Francesco Bagnaia be convinced that the worst is over (in the photo Bagnaia fishing on Australian Wednesday, ed.).

“It was a difficult time, but in Indonesia it was possible win again: do it starting 13 not is fantastic. But the greatest happiness is having found good sensations on the bike again, I was effective again when braking: what a difference compared to Saturday in Mandalika, when I was in difficulty”

Com’è Phillip Island?

“It’s a particular circuit. It seems that there will be no wind tomorrow, but according to the forecast there will be Saturday, while Sunday is even expected to rain, cold and, of course, wind. It might be difficult and complicated, but this is one of the most beautiful circuits ever, with two simply fantastic points: turn 3 (“Stoner corner” NDA) and the last one”

In Japan you were competitive on the water.

“Yes, but here it is more difficult than in Motegi, the conditions can change from minute to minute, you have to adapt quickly. Then, in the rain, it’s more difficult to find confidence straight away, it depends a lot on the temperature of the asphalt.”

Did you expect to arrive here at the top of the championship?

“Honestly no. In Indonesia I was in difficulty, while Martin was very fast. When he crashed I only thought about managing the wear of the rear tire; then, when there were about ten laps to go I realized I could take the lead and I managed to win”

Why is it so difficult to escape on this track?

“In 2022, many of us tried in turn, but no one succeeded. I’m not sure why, maybe the management of the rear tire also has something to do with it. You only manage to escape if you gain a couple of seconds’ margin on those following, but if you don’t, it becomes a group race. And here all motorbikes can be fast. Only one rider managed to escape at Phillip Island”

Chi?

“Casey Stoner”

What do you think of him?

“He is someone who always made the difference, especially in extreme conditions: he entered the track and in two laps gave everyone two seconds. When the others got closer, he would get back on track and get another two seconds. He was the only one to win with Ducati in those years (2007, NDA), then he also managed it with Honda. His talent and instincts were incredible.”