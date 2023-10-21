A second place worth its weight in gold, a last lap that took him from 4 points ahead at 27. A race full of strategy. Pecco Bagnaia can only be satisfied with the epilogue of the long race at Phillip Island, unusually held on Saturday due to the critical weather conditions forecast for Sunday.

These were his words on Saturday afternoon.

Sample character performance?

“It was a performance we looked for a lot. We worked a lot with the used tyres, with the medium ones. This weekend the choice and control of the rear tire makes the difference. We complicated things for ourselves by not passing directly into Q2. Then this morning we did a great result starting from the front row. But then we finished second and are in front”

At a certain point you seemed to be the one in most difficulty in the race, among those in front…

“I don’t know how the others were. In my opinion we were all quite in difficulty with the rear tire, I never worried. I knew the race was very long, I remembered it from last year. I tried to be as careful as possible and this led us in the end to have more than the others, apart from Johann”

How do you stay calm when you can’t even see your opponent?

“If he had been on the medium I would have been more worried. But having the soft I knew that if he hadn’t paid more attention he would have struggled. Either he went away with a 7-8 second margin or with the soft over 20 laps he would have struggled”

On the attitude…

“Always fighting with your head. I don’t think I had any difficulties with qualifying but with the performance, it always takes a while to find the right balance. And this time we moved quickly, already on Saturday morning we were fast”

Did the fact that they moved the race to Saturday influence Martin’s mistake in choosing the tyre?

“Then the Sprint, if it had been today, we would have all done it with the soft on the back and we would have understood that it would have been difficult for the long race, but it’s difficult. The only thing I feel is that with FP2, qualifying and the long race in one day, the day tired me, physically I’m fine but mentally I’m tired”

Is Martin faster and you are more complete?

“One thing I said at the beginning of last year with Fabio was that I was faster but he was stronger. I think that Jorge is very fast and very strong, we clashed differently, because there were no head-to-heads, apart from the Sachsenring where he won the two races. In my opinion it’s difficult at the moment who is stronger. In the last three races: in India I was faster in the race, in the next two they were different but the tracks that were there they weren’t favorable to me, the next ones should be, so we’ll see”