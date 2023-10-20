Eleventh and therefore forced to go through Q1, as had happened to Mandalika. But the world champion doesn’t make any dramas: “Precisely because of the possibility of the race being brought forward, we worked well with the media: I have an excellent pace. Unfortunately, problems emerged with the soft tire, but the sensations with the bike are good.”

October 20, 2023

Phillip Island – Come a Mandalika, Francesco Bagnaia is forced to pass from Q1. Come a Mandalika, Pecco has a good pace, especially in race configuration. And as in Mandalika, It doesn’t feel that bad on the motorbike. The difference is that the race is run tomorrow instead of Sunday. Maybe it can be an advantage.

“It is precisely for this reason – says Bagnaia – that I started the session with the medium on the rear: the sensations were excellentmy step one of the better. Then, unfortunately, when I mounted the soft to do the attack on time They emerged big problems: especially during acceleration the bike is nervous, while Martin seems to make the difference when exiting corners. But my feelings on the bike aren’t bad at all”

Do you agree to bring the race forward to tomorrow?

“Yes, it’s certainly better for the weather: if the forecasts are confirmed, on Sunday it will even be difficult to open the garage door due to the wind that will be there… We have worked more than the others to prepare for the long race, even if tomorrow will be complicated, a day quite stressful”

Beyond the problems with the soft, does it also matter that you weren’t able to go for a ride on your own?

“With the first tyre, I had no traffic problems, while with the second a situation was created similar to those we see and stigmatize in Moto3: something like this is not acceptable in MotoGP, with ten slow riders in the middle of the track . I was last, but after a moment I found myself in front of everyone and even if I slowed down no one passed me”

This year, even more than 2022, it seems like everyone is attacking you: did you expect that?

“It’s normal that when you go fast the others try to attack, also because they know that I’m pushing anyway and I don’t care if there’s anyone behind me. Usually I manage to make the time even like this, but MotoGP is changing, with many riders waiting even when there’s no need. In the Safety Commission we complain a lot about what happens in Moto3, then we are the first to do the same”

You always change a lot on the bike, while Martin always seems to have more or less the same set-up in every GP: could this be a limit for you?

“It doesn’t work for me to always keep the same base and in the end we always manage to arrive at the best setup. Here, due to the weather, we will have one less day to fix the bike, but I am convinced that today we worked better than the others. However, it will be a complicated race, it will be difficult to stay consistent with the tyres. In any case, in 2019, in a situation like this, I had finished fourth starting 13th or 14th: now we are in a much better place.”