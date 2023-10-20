Ezpeleta junior confirmed the decision taken together with the teams: the Sprint and the Moto3 and Moto2 races are scheduled for Sunday, weather permitting

October 20, 2023

The news was made official by Carlos Ezpeleta: “There are bad weather forecast per Sunday, we waited, but today the forecasts are reliable. During the 2019 qualifying we saw what it is the impact of the wind when we stopped a shift. The forecast for Sunday is similar to 2019. We spoke with the teams and unanimously made this decision.”

In short, the gist is this: long race on Saturday, Sprint moving to Sunday: “If the weather permits, we’ll do Moto3, Moto2 and Sprint on Sunday. Tomorrow we’ll do the race instead.”

What if something goes wrong on Sunday? “The priority is the premier class – said Ezpleta -. Here the weather is never predictable but we want to try to reschedule Sunday to still do all the appointments”.

Loris Capirossi: “According to the forecast, the wind will be other i 70 km/h, therefore higher than that of 2019 which had led to the cancellation of the tests. This is why we asked the riders and teams for the possibility of bringing the GP forward to Saturday: everyone agreed. Since the sprint is already scheduled, this change is not that complicated. As for Sunday, the original program is confirmed for the moment, with the only difference for MotoGP, of course, being the sprint instead of the race. Let’s see how the situation evolves, it changes very quickly here, but at the moment it is like this.”