Very wet race, the Turkish overtakes the Japanese on the last lap. First Italian: Riccardo Rossi. Balanced World Cup

October 22, 2023

Adrian Fernandez, substitute for Tatsuki Suzuki, he led the race until almost the end, only to then lie down and start again. He finished fifth, this to give an idea of ​​the enormous gaps that were created in this race under heavy rain. Lots of water on the track and a temperature of only 12 degrees: cold.

He won Marine Corpsman which he surpassed Ayumu Sasaki on the last lap. The Japanese has not yet won a race this year but is second in the world rankings, behind Jaume Masia, came eighth at Phillip Island.

Gaps: between Oncu and Sasaki 0.4, between Sasaki and third, Joel Kelso, 3.9. Then Colin Veijer 18 seconds behind Kelso. A.Fernandez is fifth and sixth Riccardo Rossi, first Italian.

Other Italians: Bertelle ninth, Carraro 11th, Nepa 12th. Farioli fell.

World ranking: Masia 217, Sasaki 213, Holgado 195, Alonso e Oncu 180

