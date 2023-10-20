The Mooney VR46 team rider is satisfied at the end of Friday at Phillip Island. Her words

Marco Bezzecchi, despite the recent injury and the collarbone operation, he is back from an excellent weekend in Indonesia and also started off on the right foot in Australia: sixth at the end of Friday and therefore already in Q2. These are his words to the press.

On the track and on this first day…

“I’m struggling on the right side. There are a few potholes but this is a slightly extreme track, you go very fast, the bike is fast, the wind is always strong, so you always ride a little tense, muscles tense , you never know what to expect. But I like this track, it has its charm”

On the race brought forward to Saturday…

“Much better for me, I arrive with one less day of testing so it’s not bad. We need the Sprint to collect data for the race but if it’s done for safety it’s fine for me”

On the tires…

“I’m in good shape but it depends on the temperature: if it’s hot like today it will be tough with the soft, if it’s cooler you can even risk the soft. Without doing the sprint you’ll lack that feedback there. I’ll copy Martin and Pecco badly and… . if they screw up, I’ll screw up too! (laughs, ed.)”

How is it going?

“I feel quite similar to last year, I’m already a little faster on Fridays than I was on Saturdays in 2022. So I’m satisfied”