The last person to reach the top step of the podium with the Desmosedici was Stoner in 2010, while the last Italian to triumph was Valentino Rossi in 2014. “Here the Ducati makes less of a difference, but it can be done well . On Monday I was destroyed, now I’m better”

October 19, 2023

Phillip Island – The Indonesian GP is still in my eyes, in my mind and in… bones Of Marco Bezzecchi.

“Was a hard GP. Indeed, more generally a tough week, a “tour de force” for running. On Monday I felt bad, but now, after working with my physiotherapist for two days, I feel better. I think it will be easier than in Indonesia: I’m better, but it’s still hard”

Can you think of an attacking GP?

“We will have to be more careful than normal, but without making any concessions: it won’t be easy, but let’s see what comes out”

Why are there often group races at Phillip Island?

“Because it’s a little more difficult to make a difference, partly because of the trails, partly because of the tire wear, which is always very high: you can’t push too much during the race. You have to be stronger to make a difference. I think Alex Rins could have left last year, but he didn’t want to exaggerate. But at the end of the race he was the fastest of all.”

Ducati hasn’t won here since 2010, since Stoner: is there a particular reason?

“Here there isn’t much to disconnect and start again, the strong points of the Ducati make less of a difference and the other bikes, especially the more fluid ones, such as the four-cylinder in-line ones, manage to make up the difference compared to the tracks where you need to disconnect and start again strong. But I think that now Ducati can do well here too”

The last Italian rider to win here was Rossi in 2014: do you think about it?

“No, it doesn’t change anything for me, but it’s not the most important aspect of everything”