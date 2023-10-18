The event has now become a ritual for the Australian track. Last year it was Miller, Binder and Gardner, this year at the top of the Marc Marquez convoy

At Phillip Island it has become a real ritual. A few days before the race weekend a parade is held on the circuit and in the streets of San Remo, the city where the bridge leading to Phillip Island is located. The result? A spectacular “caravan” of motorcyclists led by some MotoGP riders.

Last year the responsibility of directing the group was entrusted to Jack Miller – it’s strange to see his photos in red – to Brad Binder, on the Superduke and to Remy Gardner. This year the leading trio changes, leading the way Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta and Joel Kelso.

In the convoy there are 400 passionate motorcyclists who had the wonderful opportunity to enter the Phillip Island track on their road bikes and take a ride together with some world championship riders, a dream! Even for Marc Marquez, returning from a somewhat similar weekend, it was a good moment.

Usually the riders at Phillip Island put on a show, Marc in particular has some good memories here. Don’t miss this weekend’s program, here you can find the times for the Australian GP.

Images: Instagram MotoGP