Jorge Martin shatters the track record and wins pole ahead of Brad Binder and Francesco Bagnaia, who progressed from Q1. Other Italians: Fabio Di Giannantonio sixth, Marco Bezzecchi tenth, Enea Bastianini 12th, Luca Marini 18th, Franco Morbidelli 21st. At 6.10 am Italian time, the race

October 21, 2023

Phillip Island – The sky is cloudy, there is little wind, the track is in good condition. He pushes himself hard, he does it, above all, Jorge Martin: 1’27”246 it’s his sensational time, half a second lower than the previous record at Phillip Island, which also belonged to Martin. The others don’t even try to beat him: or rather, they try, obviously, but they can’t get anywhere near him:

Brad Binder is second at 0″416, Pecco Bagnaia, who moved from Q1, is third at 0″468. A huge difference.

Will it be like this in the race too? Difficult.

Here, in the past, we have seen success by far only Casey Stoner (always) e Marc Marquez (on a couple of occasions); beyond the superiority of the Pramac team rider, it is easier to think of a group race. We will see. Also because Martin is strong on pace, but the two riders with him on the front row are also effective. In particular Bagnaia, who with the rear average has a high pace, similar to that of his rival for the world title: it could be a exhilarating challenge.

Aprilia: Vinales wastes



In fourth place Aleix Espargarowho took advantage of Martin’s wake to bring the Aprilia to an excellent second row: Aleix is ​​in quite good shape even over distance, he can be the protagonist with a good start.

Maverick Vinaleshowever, seems to have a better pace, but, once again, he did not materialize in qualifying, picking up “only” a ninth place which was worth a less than exciting third row. But all is not lost: if it is indeed a group race, he can still have his say with a good start.

To complete the second row a rediscovered Johann Zarco e Fabio Di Giannantonio now constantly there in front. Fabio doesn’t have a great pace, but he has a great desire to take advantage of every opportunity to show his value.

Marquez makes the difference



Marc Marquez continues to make the difference compared to the other Honda riders: he is seventh, with Joan Mir 16th and Takaaki Nakagami 21st, while Alex Rins had to get up White flag for the pain. Today he will go to Melbourne for further checks, but the injury in Mugello, unfortunately, requires a long time. He will not be at the start and so, once again, the possibility of seeing all the riders at the start disappears. What a shame, good luck Alex.

MotoGP worse than Moto3



Yesterday, Francesco Bagnaia had said it clearly: “Certain behaviors in MotoGP are unacceptable”. Per me he’s right and even today we saw everything: drivers slowing down and “they graze” along the track; others who attach themselves to those in front of them, following them even on the escape route (Marquez with Bagnaia); still others who blatantly argue during the round, encouraging their opponent to push first…

In short, a delirium, behavior not typical of MotoGP, not very nice to look at. And it’s not a question of being “bigots”.

Bezzecchi back



Marco Bezzecchi struggles more heretenth, ahead of a decidedly in form Pol Espargaro at Phillip Island, with Enea Bastianini 12th: this is not his track, but Enea could recover a few positions in the race.

Race at 6.10 am Italian time



As announced yesterday, today the race will take place (27 laps) and not the sprint due to the weather forecast for tomorrow with very strong winds above 70 km/h: the start is at 3.10pm local time, 6.10am in Italy. It’s worth setting the alarm clock.

Starting grid MotoGP