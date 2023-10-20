After having left everyone with large gaps in FP1, in the afternoon the Pramac team rider concentrated on race pace: “I kept an excellent pace, I lapped well on both the soft and medium tyres. Bagnaia obviously has some problems, but we have seen that he is capable of recovering.”

October 20, 2023

Phillip Island – In the morning shift, Jorge Martin was explosiveits speed devastating, great advantage over opponents. In the afternoon he was seen less, but the Pramac rider ensured that he still maintained an excellent pace. In short, he is satisfied.

“I feel good, it was a positive day. We have made a good improvement compared to last year. I kept a good pace, trying both the soft and the medium rear, managing to be fast with both.”

In FP1 you were very fast, with big gaps to everyone, like Indonesia…

“I immediately felt comfortable with the bike and tried to make the most of the session. Then, in the afternoon, I concentrated on the distance, I am convinced that I have an excellent pace. Now we need to do well in qualifying, it will be fundamental.”

Bagnaia, once again, will be forced to go through Q1: do you think he’s in difficulty?

“It’s clear that if you don’t get directly into Q2 you have problems, but we know that Pecco is capable of reacting. Let’s wait for tomorrow”

When Martin held his press conference, the move of the Sunday race to Saturday had not yet been made official.

“This possibility was presented to us, but I think it’s right: it’s important to try to race, it’s fine to bring the race forward to Saturday. I think it could be an advantage for me, because racing here in the wind can become treacherous. I’m ready”