He led for 26 laps, then finished fifth with the soft rear end. “With five laps to go I realized I had made a mistake, but I was 100% convinced about the tire chosen. We need to improve in this aspect: it burns, because once again I was the fastest.”

October 21, 2023

Phillip Island – Sorride Jorge Martin. It’s clearly a bitter smile. Even today, it proved to be the fastestbut once again it must do good face in a bad situation: last week he threw away a certain victory due to too much enthusiasm, today for one clearly wrong choice.

“I had no more rubberI understood that I wouldn’t be able to maintain the advantage, I tried to do everything I could, but I couldn’t open the throttle, it was like fighting with a 600 against a MotoGP, I had no power. I tried to defend myself somehow, but I had no weapons at my disposal. Let us learn from this mistake, but it is clear that you make me angrybecause even today I was the strongest.”

When did you realize you couldn’t do it?

“I had about a four-second lead, then I started losing about 0.5s a lap, but I kept hoping I could make it. It’s a shame because I drove well, everything came easy to me, I was convinced of the softness. However, it is clear that we had to choose the same tire as my rivals”

Who made this decision?

“The last word is always mine, 100% mine. Maybe I need a little more help choosing, it would be easier. During free practice I felt more comfortable on the soft, but I was also quick on the medium, but I thought the softer one would help me win.”

Who should give you more help, the team, Ducati or Michelin?

“I don’t know, we need to improve in this aspect with Ducati and with all the parties involved, understand how to make the best choice”

Would it have changed much with the average?

“I don’t know if I could have escaped, but it’s clear that I wouldn’t have had this big final drop. We know for next year… It was a very big drop: I always lapped in 1’29, when the tire ran out I couldn’t go below 1’30″8″

Does this mistake or that of Indonesia hurt more?

“The one in Mandalika was much worse, even though I led for 26 laps here; I knew they were taking me and I couldn’t do anything. It makes me angry because I was the strongest again, we lost another opportunity”

When you saw that everyone was mounting the rear media, didn’t you wonder if you had made the wrong choice?

“No, because I was quite convinced and that’s why I mounted the soft one: it’s clear that it was a mistake, but I realized it when there were five laps to go”

How do you see it for the championship?

“There are still a few races left, not many, but there are still some. The speed is there, but it doesn’t just depend on me”