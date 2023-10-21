The French driver achieved his first race victory after 19 podiums. It was his goal before leaving Ducati Pramac. On the podium he sang the Marseillaise, then he became emotional

October 21, 2023

At the beginning of the year they were 9 the MotoGP riders who had not yet won a grand prix. As of today I am 7.

Marco Bezzecchi won the first in Argentina and, finally!, he won in Australia Johann Zarco. Now without victories remaining: Marini, P.Espargaro, Augusto and Raul Fernandez, Diggia, Nakagami and Alex Marquez.

Today is the day of Zarco and for many fans his victory was like a liberation. It wasn’t just the Frenchman waiting for her.

Commenting on what happened after winning the Frenchman said: “When I crossed the finish line I didn’t have an explosion of joy but I felt a sense of calm… as if to say ‘this is done'”. Similar words to those uttered by another who took a long time to win: Aleix Espargaro after the first success, Argentina 2022, he said: “The victory gave me peace of mindit’s the first time I’ve felt this feeling.”

Zarco, on Sky, he was also moved: “It was nice to sing the Marseillaise with Paolo (Campinoti, Pramac team principal, ed.) on the podium. I was wondering because I couldn’t use the bike like Martin, Pecco and Bez did”. After this sentence the Frenchman stopped for a moment, with bright eyes.

Zarco is a mature rider, with 20 podiums in MotoGP, two world championships won. But he is also a sensitive and thoughtful boy a little deeper thoughts of the average: “They are like the sun and the moon” said Rita Simonini, Pramac communications manager, speaking about Zarco and Martin.

Last August 20, when he announced his separation from Pramac, he said: “We’re talking as if tomorrow were already 2024 – the Frenchman began -, instead there’s still half a season to go and we have to find the path to victory.” It seemed like a circumstantial statement but instead, after 19 podiums, the top step arrived for the first time. No other driver had achieved 19 podiums without ever winning. Zarco was a very fast driver and track test driver for Dall’Igna, yet it always seemed like something was missing to win.

Today the victory came that no one expected, but it is deserved: “I am very happy, I finally won. An incredible race and winning here is even more enjoyable. A feeling that I had missed for a long time, I was always there and I had always missed something… today we did it.”

“Better late than never. – he added, again on Sky – We had to do the long race on Saturday… maybe Sunday was too difficult.”

His victory celebration is/was the back flip, that is, a backward leap with somersault. Except that last fact it dates back to 2016, in Valencia. She was 26 years old, now she is 33: “I felt I could do it, it’s been seven years eh, it wasn’t as good as the others but I still got there.”

More on the race: “I tried to do my best and take advantage of the opportunity and it was a great race for me. I wasn’t thinking about victory. Phillip Island is a special track.”