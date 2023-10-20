Jorge Martin is the fastest and 0″720 ahead of second in the standings, surprisingly Augusto Fernandez, with Maverick Viñales third. Italians: Marco Bezzecchi sixth, Enea Bastianini ninth, Francesco Bagnaia 11th, Fabio Di Giannantonio 16th, Franco Morbidelli 19th, Luca Marini 22nd

Phillip Island – It’s a abnormally hot for the morning at Phillip Island: I do not remember to have ever been in this period in short sleeves in the pit lane during the first free practice session. We start with Jorge Martin was immediately very fast: +0”4 on the immediate pursuers.

They get closer during the session, only to move away again at the end, with Martin capable of lapping in 1’29″039 (1’27″767 the pole for 2022, also for the Pramac team rider), 0″720 faster of Augusto Fernandez, who, like Maverick Viñales, mounted a pair of new tires at the end. In short, it can be said that the fall on Mandalika did not cause Jorge to lose speed, who, to tell the truth, was a bit afraid of this track the day before (read yesterday’s interview separately). For the moment, however, he seems to be able to make a difference, with gaps like… Casey Stoner.

Bagnaia 11th



As always on Friday morningFrancesco Bagnaia suffers a little: only 11th, with even a small alarm going off on his bike in the final minutes. No big deal, Pecco was able to get back on track after a quick check in the garage: this is not the reason why he is a little behind, even if the unexpected event made him lose a bit of pace (and a few minutes) .

For the moment, there’s no need to worry: it’s the usual Bagnaia on Friday mornings, by now it should be clear what his working method is. Martin’s speed certainly puts some pressure on the world champion, who is usually impervious to these situations.

Vinales good pace



The Aprilia rider he loves this track and he’s going strong: beyond the flying lap, achieved at the end with a pair of new mediums, Maverick has a good pace and seems comfortable driving.

Further back Aleix Espargaro, tenth, who however finished the session on used tyres. The riders of the RNF satellite team, however, are struggling: Raul Fernandez is 15th, Miguel Oliveira 21st.

Ktm: surprise Fernandez



The Austrian team started well: second with Augusto Fernandezfourth with Brad Binder (always in the top positions throughout the round), eighth with Jack Miller and 13th with Paul Espargaro.

On the eve of the drivers had predicted a competitive RC16 on this track: the start seems to prove them right.

Marquez, altra caduta



Another fall for Marc Márquez, at the downhill hairpin bends: no physical consequences for the rider. At Honda, Marquez has two bikes with the old aerodynamics, as does Rins, while Nakagami and Mir have one bike with the old and one with the new configuration. Yamaha sinks to the rear: it seems impossible to repeat the magic of Mandalika.

Injured situation



Among the pilots returning or in any case returning from an injury, the fastest is Marco Bezzecchiwith Alex Marquez, excellent seventh: the Spaniard is certainly better than last week, he should have no problems taking part in the GP.

Discrete the ninth place for Enea Bastianiniwho seems to continue on the path of growth with the GP23, 14th Alex Rins (impressive to see him get on the saddle, the effort is enormous), 22nd Luca Marini, evidently not in good shape, to be understood whether physically or technically.