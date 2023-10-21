First podium in his career Fabio Di Giannantonio it was hilarious on the back podium where, from this year, MotoGP films the three riders while they watch the highlights: “I this race I watch it 50 times! Holy shit, they took my toy away Now that I’m having fun!”.

Diggia, rightly, was super excited for third place and for the good race he had.

“I gave my 200% – he said -, I didn’t expect this performance, I didn’t expect to start so well, I’m very proud”.

The Roman rider, on Sky sport MotoGP, said: “La departure it was the best, perhaps of lifethey gave me a hand to start off so fast and maybe from now we can start like this (Ducati should have provided Diggia with a device that the other bikes have, ed.)”.

From the wall in Diggia the team wrote “Breathe” several times…

“Breathe” is our word, which we use, which helps me stay on track and focused. When you feel that you can challenge for the podium, or the victory, you go for it a little in apnea.”

On returning to the box…

“I didn’t cry, it was pure joy. We worked really hard, I’m super proud of the team and myself too”

The last lap…

“It was crazy, everyone together, I tried to win but then there were Pecco and Jorge, I didn’t want to dare too much, the podium today was the best”

On his improvement…

“Unfortunately this growth didn’t come sooner, but it’s clean. I say they took my toy away because this bike is crazy. But with this performance maybe we can find another toy”

A dedication?

“I dedicate the first podium to my team at home: that is, my family and friends”