With five races to go, with 185 points to be awarded, the Team Pramac rider is fighting for the title. What are his emotions? What are his strong and weak points? Which ones of Francesco Bagnaia, his first opponent? What are the expectations for the next GPs? He tells it exclusively to Moto.it

October 19, 2023

Phillip Island – Jorge Martin he is as fast on the track as in the interviews: talk to journalists it’s not exactly his favorite moment. Let’s say he’s quick, he doesn’t go into too much detail, but chatting with him is super pleasant. And as soon as he sees you, he puts you at ease: “Hello “tio”, How are you?” she tells you right away. “Tio”, literally, it means Unclebut is more often used generically to refer to a friendin very colloquial jargon.

We can start. As I often do in my podcasts with the rider I start from the numbers: in his career, Martin has raced, according to Dorna statistics, 148 GP in the three categories of the world championship, winning 14for a total of 43 podium, 32 pole and a world title in Moto3.

So “tio”, are you satisfied with your numbers?

“Yeah come on, it’s not bad. Of course, we could have won a few more races, but that’s how it went.”

In Moto2, could you have won more?

“Even in MotoGP, for example the last race in Indonesia…”

While you mentioned it: what happened to Mandalika?

“Nothing special: I made a small mistake, which cost me a lot. Better not to think about it.”

So you also lost the top of the championship…

“Yes, you can say that I am the driver who has been leading the championship for the shortest time: less than 24 hours”

I have a theory about many crashes: electronics, aerodynamics, lowerers, format make everything so exasperated that it is very easy to make a mistake. Do you agree?

“Yes, we are “hung” from the first lap on Friday: but I like it that way, I love pushing. Give everything for three days, then you can rest”

But is this what causes so many mistakes? All pilots make a lot of mistakes.

“I do not think so. She was wrong before too. It is true, however, that we are going very fast, precisely because she pushes herself from the first lap on Friday morning: you risk more, because you are immediately fast”

How does it feel to play for the title with Bagnaia, with whom you were team-mates at Mahindra, and with Bezzecchi, who challenged you for the title in Moto3?

“With Pecco I didn’t fight for the world championship, with Marco I did until the penultimate race: for me it doesn’t change, in the end they are two rivals like any other, it wouldn’t change if there were two other riders. You have to go faster than them, that’s all that counts.”

Five GPs to go, 185 points to be awarded: how do you see it?

“It’s as if there were five finals: we have to try to be very fast in all the GPs, as I managed to be in many races in 2023, but without making mistakes like the one in Indonesia. We must win”

Let’s analyze track by track, starting, naturally, with Phillip Island.

“It’s one of those that leaves me most doubtful, because many riders here are fast. I was the same in 2022: I had conquered pole and set the track record. But here, more than speed, what counts is the ability to overtake and last year I couldn’t do it. When you arrive at a race, you always think about what happened in the past, whether you went more or less fast on that track.”

One star is the minimum, five is the maximum: how many stars do you give the Australian GP?

“3,5”

Then we go to Thailand.

“Pretty! Last year I was going very, very fast in the dry. I could have won, but then it rained a lot and I wasn’t able to be competitive with the water. But I like it a lot.”

One to five?

“Cinque”

Malaysia.

“Cinque”

Also this?

“Last year I had taken pole and in the race I had taken a 1.2” lead, I was pushing hard to try to get away from Bagnaia and Bastianini, but I crashed on the fourth lap. But it wasn’t like in Indonesia”

Qatar.

“I also took pole there in 2022…”

Five stars too?

“No, four: there are many riders who are going fast, it’s more complicated to win”

Valencia.

“That’s the grand finale. Pole there too in 2022, and I also did it in 2021″

Don’t tell me that Valencia is also five stars…

“Exactly, five stars: I have always finished on the podium in MotoGP. I hope I can take another step forward to win.”

But is it a suitable track to potentially challenge for the title?

“There are many difficult tracks for MotoGP, like the Sachsenring, but in Valencia you reach 300 km/h on the straight and there are a few places to overtake. For me it is suitable for MotoGP”

My summary is this: you are faster, Bagnaia is more complete. Do you agree?

“Hard to say. I’m 18 points behind him, we’re very close. I’ve done 14 GPs without making a mistake: we’re making one, it’s part of the statistics. In my opinion, we too are complete.”

What is Bagnaia’s strong point?

“When he’s on a day he becomes difficult to beat, even if I wasn’t there with him in his best races. When we were close, I managed to stay in front of him, but when he has everything in place he is difficult to beat”

And the weak point?

“Maybe he doesn’t have my speed right now, but he’s going fast”

Your weak point?

“Myself, as seen in Indonesia, although I didn’t fall due to overconfidence. I knew I could win that race.”

Is it a MotoGP that you like?

“Yes, it’s very spectacular. Perhaps a great rivalry like those of the past is missing. But in terms of guidance and professionalism of the pilots we are at the highest level”

Why aren’t there more of those rivalries?

“Maybe because we have reached a level of difficulty where you respect your opponent a lot, you even try to understand him. In the past this didn’t happen, but it’s difficult to pinpoint a real reason.”

Let’s go back to this championship: did you expect to be fighting for the title five races from the end?

“Yes, but I didn’t expect to get this close…”

You always repeat that all the pressure is on Bagnaia: are you saying it just to say it, or do you really believe it?

“I believe it, it’s like this: it’s only the first year that I’ve been fighting for the world championship, but not the obligation to win it. I still have many years to do it: if I don’t make it this year, I will try again in 2024″

How do you see Marquez on the Ducati?

“I don’t know, I can’t tell you anything: we’ll see him in Qatar”

Do you have a big rivalry with him?

“Yes, we have always had complicated moments between us. But we still haven’t managed to fight for the same goal.”

Does beating him give you more pleasure?

“He’s one of the greatest in history: seeing his data will be nice, it will make me stronger”

What do you think of Stoner?

“He is definitely one of the greatest talents in motorcycling. Here, then, he was very fast: it’s a shame he retired so early, I would have liked to compete with him”