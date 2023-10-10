The Portuguese rider could free himself from Aprilia with the same clause that Alex Rins would have used. The other names eligible for the post-MM look at LCR, Aprilia again or Moto2

October 11, 2023

Oliveira on pole to replace Marc Marquez



While we are all still waiting for the official passing of Marc Marquez in Ducati in the Gresini team there is a new and, it seems, concrete voice to be registered for the post-MM in HRC.

According to the rumors going around in the paddock, also reported by motorsport.com, it would be Miguel Oliveira the rider chosen by Honda to replace Marquez in the official team, and alongside Joan Mir.

The Portuguese driver could benefit from one clause similar to the one he would have used Alex Rins to move from LCR to the official team Yamaha: the possibility of release for free in case of a call from a official team.

In short, Oliveira could say goodbye to Aprilia and the RNF satellite team to land in Japan where, in all probability, a richer contract. At the moment Aprilia is a better bike than Honda but the project for the Portuguese could be a long-term one, and therefore it could allow Oliveira to plan a return among the best within 2-3 years, precisely with HRC.

Other names



Nothing is decided yet and other names are still in play: Johann Zarco he signed with LCR and should remain in his place, with Cecchinello. Many have hypothesized a new transition from SBK to MotoGP for Iker Lecuona, already used as a substitute this year in MotoGP.

Other names: Fabio Di Giannantonio, “What can I do if Marc Marquez takes my place?” he had said a few days ago. He says he would like to take MM’s in HRC, but it’s difficult.

HRC could also draw from Moto2, looking for a talent to help blossom: Alonso Lopez he would be one of the eligible candidates. Jake Dixon, Tony Arbolino e Celestino Vietti they recently signed for 2024 and their chances are very low.