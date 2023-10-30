While waiting for the Zam to return, we delay for 24 hours and double: the first hour for the spectacle of the final laps in Buriram and the many themes of MotoGP, then line to Jerez for SBK, with Baldi in Andalusia to follow the tests. Green punishes in Asia and Europe: Binder like Ratzatlioglu penalized amid the controversy

October 30, 2023

Even in Buriram Jorge Martin stands out in qualifying and seems to be the strongest. This time he doesn’t do anything wrong and wins the Sprint and the race after a great battle with Binder and Bagnaia. There are many aspects to explore with the engineer. Bernardelle, starting from winner and by Ducati. What are Martin’s strengths? Why has Bagnaia worsened in qualifying since the beginning of the year? And how much is the KTM with Binder worth compared to the red one?

Once again Aprilia, after starting the weekend very well, is missing the podium in the race. AND the comeback races of Quartararo and Marc Marquez call many certainties into question: the Yamaha engine doesn’t seem to penalize so much, and MM93 proves that he knows how to drive the RC213V very well just when he decides to leave it…

Renè Pierotti will act as liaison between GP and Derivatives. With Carlo Baldi he will delve into the themes of the last SBK test: from the title-confirmation of Bautista to the green that hits Toprak in race 2, up to the last appearances of the Turk on the Yamaha, Rea on the Kawasaki, Bassani on the Ducati. Big news to comment on, together with the arrival of Iannone and Bulega.

