Every five GPs we update the situation of the mini-championship which concerns the 7 riders who changed bikes between 2022 and 2023. With five weekends to go we can say that none have been continuous…

October 16, 2023

They were run 15 GP his 20, we are three quarters of the way through the season. This is the third update on the mini-championship of the 7 riders who changed bikes between 2022 and 2023 (here you can find the first oneInstead here you can find the second one).

After Austria, halfway through the championship, we said that there were five promoted and two failed. Now the situation is a little different: Nobody of the seven he managed to have a season really convincing.

The 7 riders who changed bikes between 2022 and 2023 are: Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira, Raul Fernandez, Alex Marquez, Alex Rins, Pol Espargaro e Joan Mir.

Let’s see how things are, in our opinion, now.

Failed but with some signs of awakening



Joan Mir and Raul Fernandez: they are the two who failed halfway through the championship. But in the last five GPs they have given some positive signs.

Mir: in India, a new track for everyone, it was competitive and finished the race in fifth place, after reaching Q2. It’s not enough for the promotion and not even to be postponed until September. Let’s see what he will do in the last five GPs of the year. He is 22nd in the general classification, behind many riders who have raced few races due to injuries. Also behind Pedrosa, who raced two GPs. In any case, next year he will be the reference in HRC. A great responsibility, but he is still a two-time world champion.

Raul Fernandez: indicated by many as a great talent, he struggled last year in KTM and again this year in Aprilia RNF. Signs of awakening? Yes, between Misano, India and Japan he was often in the top ten. Better late than never. He has a contract for 2024 but has to do much more.

Raul Fernandez

At the moment neither passed nor failed



Paul Espargaro: he returned very well from the injury but then darkness fell: lots of falls. At the end the announcement that in 2024 he will become KTM’s test-reserve driver

At the moment promoted but without too much enthusiasm



Miguel Oliveira: he has had a lot of bad luck this year with races irremediably compromised due to other people’s mistakes (even yesterday he was pushed out by Binder). Up until now he has had good races but has lacked sharpness. He can do podiums. At the moment, or perhaps for some races, he is distracted by 2024, with Honda HRC which would have put him in the crosshairs to replace Marquez.

Alex Marquez: he’s the one who adapted best and first of all to the new bike (also thanks to the bike, eh. And in fact he immediately said “WOW!“). When he doesn’t fall he is always in the tens or higher. Now he is injured and has had to miss three races.

Jack Miller: he is still the best positioned in the standings among the seven riders, but he comes from a rather dark period. He became a father. Between Japan and Indonesia he seems to have recovered.

The only one promoted well (which changes again in 2024!)



Alex Rins: he led Honda to victory and this would already be enough for a promotion. He had a very long injury (broken tibia and fibula in testing at Mugello) and has missed nine GPs. Upon returning to Indonesia, also thanks to the many falls, he finished in ninth place. Looking at him now he would be perfect as an official HRC rider, but he will become an official Yamaha rider.

The ranking of seven



1° Jack Miller: 135 points (3 podiums between sprints and races, nono in the general ranking)

2° Alex Marquez: 108 points (1 podium and a sprint win, 11th in the general ranking)

3rd Miguel Oliveira: 73 points (13 not in the general ranking)

4° Alex Rins: 54 points (1 victory and a podium in the sprint, 17th in the general ranking)

5° Raul Fernandez: 39 points (19 situation in the general ranking)

6th Joan Mir: 20 points (22esimo in the general ranking)

7° Paul Espargaro: 12 points (23esimo in the general ranking)

Conclusions



Nobody of the riders who changed bikes did one peak season.

Solo Alex Rins he won a long race and at the moment the promoted driver who convinced us the most.

However, they must also be promoted Alex Marquez (won a Sprint, took a pole and a podium in the race), Jack Miller e Miguel Oliveira.

Paul Espargaro, given the dramatic injury, he decided to help KTM by stepping aside. Mir e Raul Fernandez they have not convinced even if they can still fix it, given the signs of awakening and if they will do well/very well in the last five stages.

Jack Miller in Indonesia with Pecco Bagnaia