How and where to see the end-of-year event

October 6, 2023

The 76th edition of the competition will take place on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 October Motocross of Nationscompetitions in which cross-country skiers represent their country to achieve a team title.

It runs on the Ernée track, in France and I’m 38 the nations to win the Chamberlain Trophy.

Obviously there is also Italywhich in Mantua in 2021 won and who came close to the podium in Michigan last year.

Obviously there isn’t Tony Cairoliretired from competitions but isn’t even there Mattia Guadagniniwho suffered a torn calf during the penultimate round of the MXGP World Championship.

The Italian representatives are the MX2 world champion, Andrea Adamo, Alberto Forato (seventh in the MXGP world championship) e Andrea Bonacorsi.

Bonacorsi replaces Guadagnini. This year Andrea won the MX250 European championship.

WHERE TO SEE THE MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS



You can watch the 2023 Motocross of Nations live on Rai Sport HD (Race 1) and Eurosport 2 HD (Race 1), but also live streaming on Rai Play (Gara 1), Rai Play 2 (Gara 2 and Gara 3), eurosport.it, discovery+, DAZN (Gara 1) and mxgp-tv.com.

2023 MOTOCROSS OF NATIONS TIMETABLE



– Saturday 7 October

2.20pm MXGP Qualifying

3.20pm MX2 Qualifying

4.20pm Open Qualifying

– Sunday 8 October

10.50 Final B

13 Gara 1 (MXGP & MX2)

14,30 Gara 2 (MX2 & Open)

16,00 Gara 3 (Open & MXGP)