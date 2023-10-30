Alberto, in the phone call last February, confirmed to us how the development phase of the motorbike is proceeding at full speed, with the first prototypes of the engine taking shape at the production plants of the parent company Zhongneng Vehicle Group, in China.

The two-cylinder that will animate the Italian crossover is levolution of the 87° V-twin (1,187 cc) born in 2005 with the Corsaro and used for the last time on the MM Scrambler 1200. The update work carried out by the technicians of the technical department of the Italian headquarters in Trivolzio was important, despite the 90% of the mechanical components derive from the previous Euro4: in fact, it is above all the electronic part that changes, adapting to that of its direct competitors, with the adoption of the Ride by Wire instead of the previous mechanical acceleration system, which did not allow such development as to fall within the restrictions imposed by the Euro5.

There will also be all the driving aid devices based on a 6-axis inertial platform (ABS and cornering traction control, cruise control, riding mode…) just as performance will increase, with the maximum power which should be around 140 HP (compared to 110 for the Euro4 version). The engine has been under development for months, with the Moto Morini test riders who in the meantime are grinding out km after km, focusing above all on the implementation of the chassis, in search of the better suspension setting and more congenial cycling heights to the idea of ​​the motorcycle they want to produce.

As regards the endowment item, from what we were told the bike will be full optional or almost soin the sense that something will be left out such as the electronic suspensions, even if they will probably be available when the bike arrives on the market, perhaps present on a richer version which will expand the offer.