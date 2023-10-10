The Italian company presents the new Calibro, a medium-displacement custom that is easy to use and has low costs combined with a refined style. Here’s how it’s done

Moto Morini, thanks to the successes with the X-Cape 650 and the naked family (SCR e STR), expands to the custom world and today presents the Moto Morini Calibro. The Caliber is new for 2024 with which Moto Morini officially returns to the custom world, where it was a great protagonist at the turn of the 80s (remember the Excalibur?). This is the first news awaiting EICMA 2023, where we already know that the maxi X-Cape 1200 will also be revealed.

Moto Morini opened a center in California to position itself in that market, but also to tap into trends of the custom world. The new Moto Morini Caliber is designed in Moto Morini European Style Center – based in Trivolzio – by the Italian team of the motorcycle manufacturer who also worked on the X-Cape, SCR and STR.

The new Calibro is designed for lovers of the custom world, but not only. Its lines are modern, but are combined with retro details such as the metal tank, while the full LED headlights have the unmistakable bright signature characteristic of the Moto Morini brand.

The engine of the new Moto Morini Calibro is the 649 cc parallel twin which already equips the Morini range. It has been revisited to transmit a sweet response at the bottom and at the same time guarantee smooth running and simple maintenance thanks to the use of the toothed belt in the final drive.

Cycling employs a double cradle steel frame that embraces the engine. It is equipped with 18″ front and 16″ rear aluminum tubeless rims; the double rear shock absorber gives a vintage look to the new Caliber. The saddle, removable in its rear portion, is enriched with contrasting stitching and a rear shell is supplied as an accessory which continues the line of the mudguard for greater aesthetic appeal. The seat it is positioned just 720 mm from the ground.

The new Moto Morini Calibro adopts analogue instrumentation integrated with a digital display which contains the data essential for driving, such as the fuel level and gear engaged indicator.

The motorbike will be marketed in full power version (around 60 hp) or limited to 48 hp (for A2 license holders). There will be no shortage of accessories to make the Calibro a customizable motorbike according to classic custom standards.

Compact, only 200 kg and saddle at 72 cm

Data sheet



GENERAL MEASURES:

Length x width x height: 2250 x 890 x 1200

Wheelbase: 1490 mm

Dry weight: 200 kg

Saddle height: 720 mm

Tank capacity: approximately 15L

CHASSIS:

Double steel cradle

Swingarm: steel

BRAKING SYSTEM:

Front brake: Single disc

320 mm, floating caliper, 2 pistons

Rear brake: Single disc

255 mm, single piston floating caliper

ABS: BOSCH ABS 9.1 Mb

SUSPENSIONS:

Front: Traditional 41 mm fork,

wheel travel 140 mm

Rear: double shock absorber

wheel travel 110 mm, adjustable spring preload

CIRCLES:

Alloy rims, tubeless

TIRES:

Front tire: 130/70-R18

Rear tire: 180/70-R16 or 180/65-R16

MOTOR:

Engine type: 2-cylinder in-line, 4-stroke, 649 cc

Injection system: BOSCH EFI

Maximum speed: 170 km/h

Cooling system: liquid

Distribution: DOHC 8 valves

