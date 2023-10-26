The new Stelvio makes its debut today, the long-awaited maxi adventure of the Lario house developed in Noale but built entirely in Mandello del Lario. Finally we can admire its decisive and pleasant lines which confirm what we had hypothesized from the spy photos of recent months. The Stelvio is a motorcycle with a very refined and almost sculptural design without being too imposing. The high adjustable windshield suggests good aerodynamic protection, essential for a motorcycle created for traveling which thanks to the 21 liter tank promises a range of 400 km.

The engine, obviously a transverse V-twin, is the same Compact Block 1.042 cc twin camshaft 4 valves per cylinder of the V100 Mandello but with a specific setup. They are declared 115 CV by 105 Nm. Obviously it cannot be missing cardan transmission with single-arm suspension.

Let’s find 5 riding mode: Rain, Tourism, Road, Sport and – more than Mandello – Off Road. They act on the delivery curve, traction control, engine braking and ABS. There is no real custom mode, but it is possible to modify the parameters of each function within the individual driving mode.

The chassis, however, is totally new compared to the Mandello. Wheelbase of 1,520 mm and a curb weight of 246 kg. The rims are tubeless tangential spokes with sizes 19″ and 17″ and, according to the photos, should be fitted with Michelin Anakee Adventure. Fork with 46 mm legs and monoshock are adjustable but not electronic, at least in the only version offered at the moment. Travel is 170mm.

Braking is entrusted to the same system as the Mandello, therefore Brembo with double 320 mm disc and four-piston radially mounted calipers at the front and 280 mm disc with two-piston floating caliper at the rear. Two-level Continental Cornering ABS with the possibility of deactivating it in off-road mode.

The equipment includes Full LED lights, TFT color display with Bluetooth connectivity and cruise control, while the quickshifter is optional as are the heated grips. The Stelvio also uses 4D radar imaging technology developed by Piaggio Fast Forward, the Boston-based robotics company founded by Piaggio in 2015. It is therefore a proprietary technology and this is a very interesting aspect.

Suitcases that use the same patented release system that we saw on the V100 Mandello will also be available. The volumes are 52 liters for the top box and 36 liters for the side ones.

Two colors: savannah yellow and volcano black. Price still to be defined.

We obviously can’t wait to try it, perhaps with a nice trip. We will certainly go and admire it at EICMA.