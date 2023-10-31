With the goal scored against Fiorentina the Biancoceleste captain broke a hunger strike that lasted more than a month. He now has 199 goals for the club and 197 in Serie A

Stefano Cieri

31 October – Rome

The king is back. At the end of a complicated match and at the end of a very delicate personal period. The most delicate for Ciro Immobile since he joined Lazio. But that fate that seemed to have been against him (in the form of various ailments that affected his performance) gave him back what he had previously taken away, giving him the opportunity to put his signature on a very precious success with a last goal second. However, that destiny had to be supported. And it wasn’t easy at all. Because converting a penalty after the match is over, with the load of tension that all this entails, is not at all easy. The fact that Ciro Immobile took the responsibility of facing this difficult test and completed it means only one thing, that the bomber is still there. With your head, first of all. And little by little with the legs too.

restart

—

Very important news for Sarri and for Lazio. Even if his replacement Castellanos is doing quite well (net of some errors in front of goal), it is clear that the Biancoceleste team cannot do without their captain and best scorer of all time in the club’s history. The coach had explained it after the defeat in Rotterdam, thus justifying the use of Ciro as a starter against Feyenoord despite him not being in good condition: “We cannot afford to abandon Ciro”. The recovery process is slow, but it is progressing. And this very important goal will be an extra push so that we will soon see a one hundred percent property again.

double quota 200

—

The goal scored against Fiorentina, which came after a fast of over a month, was number 199 with the Lazio shirt. One more and there will be 200, an incredible round figure that Immobile can’t wait to celebrate. But around the corner there is another 200 mark in the attacker’s sights. That of goals in Serie A. In this ranking Immobile is at 197, so he has three to go, but the finish line is still close. The double 200 target is an additional incentive to accelerate the time to full recovery. Even if, as Ciro himself reiterated last night, “the team’s come before personal goals. My goal was important not for me but because it allowed us to climb positions in the table and get closer to the Champions League zone.” In short, Immobile is back and has very clear objectives to pursue. The Arabian sirens are increasingly distant.

October 31st – 2.04pm

