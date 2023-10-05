Suddenly having a high fever, Raffi Ahmad and Nagita Slavina’s second son, Rayyanza Malik Ahmad alias Cipung, was rushed to hospital. This was reported by Raffi Ahmad in the midst of his busy work.

“Rayyanza is still sick. Rayyanza wants to be taken to the hospital with Mama Gigi now,” said Raffi Ahmad.

Via telephone, Nagita Slavina reported that Rayyanza was undergoing an X-ray to see the condition of her lungs. He said that his second son was still undergoing intensive treatment.

“I’m still being x-rayed and screaming. “The lungs will be X-rayed first,” said Nagita Slavina.

It is thought that Rayyanza’s declining health condition was due to a bacterial infection. Because he was diagnosed with inflammation of his lungs. Even so, so far doctors still need to observe and carry out further examinations.

Because of this, Nagita Slavina felt worried and nervous. This is because Cipung’s disease is still unclear.

“I don’t know either, if I knew I wouldn’t be as nervous. It’s not known what the disease is. “I immediately had a headache,” said Nagita panicking.

Currently, Cipung’s condition appears to require an IV drip and is lying weak in the hospital. Rayyanza was seen accompanied by Nagita and her eldest son, Rafathar. Both of them looked panicked while waiting for Rayyanza.

“Pray for Rayyanza, guys,” said Rafathar.

Knowing this unpleasant news. Cipung’s fans were also sad and prayed for Cipung’s recovery.

“Cipung is sick, one Indonesian is thinking,” said @helladonarita.

“Hearing the news that cipung was sick, tears immediately came to my eyes, get well soon, man,” said @marisafrasiska.

“My comforter is sick, I hope he gets better soon, bro,” said another netizen.