Suara.com – Azizah Salsha continues to be in the spotlight after marrying Pratama Arhan in August 2023. The girl who is familiarly called Zize now lives in Japan because Pratama Arhan plays for the Tokyo Verdy club.

However, recently, it is not the relationship between Azizah Salsha and Pratama Arhan that has been in the spotlight. While her husband was busy training, Zize seemed to be getting lonely living in Japan so he decided to get a puppy.

Azizah Salsha apparently did not ask her mother’s permission when she wanted to keep a puppy. For this reason, Zize was investigated even though it was only via video call.

“Check with the boss first. It’s better to apologize than ask permission, friends,” wrote Azizah Salsha via Instagram Story on Thursday (26/10/2023).

Even so, the face of Azizah Salsha’s mother, Nurul Anastasia, did not show anger. Andre Rosiade’s wife actually laughed while covering her mouth in the video call captured by Zize.

Azizah Salsha was actually mobbed by netizens on the same day. Dog saliva that includes heavy feces makes Zize as a Muslim feel it is not necessary to keep puppies.

“Haram zah,” commented the account @desria***. “Zah please haram poor Abi and her mother,” replied the account @tyah***.

“Zize is always outside the nurul, how will he pray if he has a dog?” wrote the account @sula***. “No wonder Abi always says that the child is pious, pray for the child so that he will become pious one day,” said the account @jaannaa***.

Contributor: Neressa Prahastiwi