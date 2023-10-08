Suara.com – The in-laws of Bunga Citra Lestari (BCL) and parents of the late Ashraf Sinclair, namely Mohamed Anthony John Sinclair and Khadijah Abdul Rahman or Dida Sinclair, are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary. BCL also gave flowers to his in-laws.

This was shared by Bunga Citra Lestari’s mother-in-law’s TikTok account, @dida.sinclair. In the uploaded video, BCL’s two in-laws appear happy to receive flowers from their grandson Noah Sinclair and his son-in-law.

Through the uploaded video, the father of the late Ashraf Sinclair also expressed his thanks to his son-in-law and grandson, Noah Aidan Sinclair, for giving him a bouquet of flowers.

“Assalamualaikum Bunga and Noah, thank you very much. These beautiful flowers are really beautiful,” said Mohamed Anthony John Sinclair, quoting from the Tiktok account @dida.sinclair, Sunday (8/10/2023).

Bunga Citra Lestari’s mother-in-law also expressed her gratitude for the gift of flowers from the singer of the song True Love.

Bunga Citra Lestari with her son, Noah Sinclair. (Instagram)

“Flowers, Noah, we really love you. Thank you my love, thank you very much,” said Dida Sinclair.

Bunga Citra Lestari’s mother-in-law’s upload was immediately flooded with positive comments from netizens.

“Why is the daughter-in-law good because her in-laws are very good at treating her daughter-in-law like her own child,” said the account @ela***.

“Masha Allah, parents and in-laws who never give up because there are grandchildren in Jakarta,” said the account @aya***.

“I’m touched,” said the account @kea***. “The best daughter-in-law and very, very good in-laws,” said the account @rrr****.