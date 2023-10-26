This is where the municipality needs to get its budget in order by installing the most speed cameras. Pleasant!

One does not have to exclude the other in life. This is of course no different with speed cameras. It is always a combination of a safety-enhancing tool and a digital collection box.

Municipalities are not obliged to apply them. There are a different number of speed cameras per municipality. That is understandable, because road safety (or financial management) is better in one municipality than in another.

Speed ​​cameras per municipality per 1,000 km

But which municipality is the worst when it comes to speed cameras? Well, we have that answer for you. We have discovered that the Algemeen Dagblad has discovered that Goldenstein Legal (legal specialists) has conducted an investigation. They weighed the posts against the linear kilometer of road per municipality. Just like with the special love affair between Mr. Sanderink and Mrs. van Rijnsbroek, the results were shocking.

On average there are 11.6 speed cameras per municipality per 1,000 km. So that’s actually not too bad. It will not surprise you that the municipalities with the most poles are a lot larger: The Hague and Rotterdam. There are 22 speed cameras in both municipalities.

Most speed cameras in the Netherlands?

Is there a municipality that stands out negatively/positively? Yes, that is Nijmegen, the city where the car is strictly canceled and they focus on ‘very good public transport’ and the removal of parking spaces in front of your door.

There are at least 20 poles in Nijmegen and that is actually quite strange, because Nijmegen is a much smaller municipality. In fact, the speed camera density of 30.12 poles per 1,000 km is even higher than in some large cities. In fact, the density is the greatest after Haarlem. Yes, you have to be most careful in Haarlem, there are 31.25 poles per 1,000 km.

PositionLocal authorityPaal per 1.000 km1Haarlem31,25 2Nijmegen30,123Amersfoort254Eindhoven19,635’s-Hertogenbosch19,596The Hague19,187Arnhem17,938Tilburg12,269Haarlemmermeer12,0510Utrecht10,9211Rotterdam10,8412Zwolle10,28 13Groningen10,114Zaanstad9,9315Almere9,3316Amsterdam6,817Enschede5,9918Breda5,7419Apeldoorn3,1320Zoetermeer2,46

Via: AD Auto.

