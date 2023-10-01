A fact that we have learned thanks to a survey carried out on Reddit.

Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best-selling games in history, which is why we can understand this figure.

The Grand Theft Auto franchise is one of the most important in our field, and not only can we attribute all the credit to Grand Theft Auto V, but its first 3D installments managed to define how an open world game had to be made. , thus influencing a large number of subsequent video games. Even with all this, we are not talking about them being titles for everyone, and the fact is that despite its incredible popularity among the youngestsomething that a Reddit survey has shown, we are talking about products indicated only for users over 18 years of age.

As we have already said, a survey was published on Reddit a few days ago about What was the age at which users played Grand Theft Auto V for the first time?, and the results, to tell the truth, are not particularly surprising. In this survey, around 4.1 thousand users have voted, of which 3.1 thousand have expressed that they played it when they were under 18 years old, which represents just over 75% of people who have participated in this survey.

What was your age when you played GTA 5 for first?

Of course, and as we have already mentioned above, this is not a surprise at all. Grand Theft Auto V is one of the best multiplayer games in history, there is no doubt about it, and given the call effect between friends, and even made by the different most popular content creators, it is totally normal that so many underage people have played it.

We are still waiting for GTA 6

After the global success that has been the fifth among numbered of this franchise, a large number of users They are actively waiting for the next exponent of the same, of which we don’t know any official details, beyond the fact that it is currently in development. Yes, we received a massive leak at the time, but we are talking about an early phase of development, so we shouldn’t expect the end game to be like this.

For now, we must continue to be patient while waiting for Rockstar to announce it officially, and therefore finally gives us an official release date.

