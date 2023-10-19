Mortal Kombat is one of those universes that has been present for decades in the field of video games. And he also made the leap to the film industry in the past, leaving behind productions such as Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, the 1995 version, the 2021 version, and Mortal Kombat Legends. However, the strong point of the saga lies in its prowess and strength in the field of video games.

So much so that For decades we have been able to see the toughest, cruelest and most powerful characters of all Mortal Kombat. In this article we will review those characters who crave more power within the universe currently developed by NetherRealm. We also invite you to see our guide to Mortal Kombat 1 charactersas well as the record of weaknesses and strengths of each one within the new NetherRealm game.

The Unique Being

The One Being is at the peak of power of all beings that inhabit or inhabited the Mortal Kombat universe. Reigns as a primal and vital force within this universe and it was already present before the division of the kingdoms. It is an entity that absorbs all existence and has a power that we cannot imagine. It is capable of consuming entire kingdoms simply with a slight movement and is also capable of fragmenting reality. It is an abstract entity that is situated as the culmination of a chain of violence and destructionwhich nevertheless ensures the balance and danger of violence and lack of control in the Mortal Kombat universe.

To mother

Onaga is an entity that is part of the Mortal Kombat lore. He was the former ruler who reigned in Outworld, and He held the title of Dragon King. A huge being that looks like a mythical dragon, its body covered in scales and chaos and with wings capable of darkening the entire sky. His power was so great that simply with his mere presence he took control of entire kingdoms. He also had a very good quality and that is that he was capable of healing from any damage received.. Onaga died at the hands of Shao Kahn but not through combat, he did so by poisoning him.

Shinok

An Elder God who once ruled the Netherrealm. An evil deity who has become one of the main and most important antagonists of the Mortal Kombat universe. His special ability is to take the souls of his enemies, corrupt and control them. He is a great threat to all existing kingdoms and his power is legendary. He can also summon subjugated souls and unleash truly devastating spells wherever he goes. His desire for power and conquest is endless.

Shao Kahn

Shao Kahn is currently the emperor of Outworld. His presence is practically omnipotent throughout the world. Mortal Kombat universe and that together with his great strength, his intelligence and the use of dark magic tactics, make him a feared and formidable enemy. Not at the level of Onaga, but yes at the level of being the current main antagonist of the franchise. He also has an insatiable thirst for power, even greater than Shinok’s. His spiked armor, his powerful hammer, and the aura that surrounds him make him a legendary enemy and a herald of evil and chaos.

Raiden

Raiden is a formidable character. His power range is somewhat lower than that of the heralds of evil, but the god of thunder and protector of Earthrealm has the ability to combine all power and electrical energy to use against the forces of evil. He is an incredible fighter and a warrior admired by many. Their actions have often had unintended consequences because their power is enormous.. His great asset and strength is his unwavering commitment to protecting Earthrealm. A character with good motives, who can sometimes unleash chaos as a side effect.

Chronicle

This character is one of the most original and interesting to analyze in the Mortal Kombat saga. She is the guardian of the hourglass and aims to rewrite history and remodel the kingdoms as she pleases. Her magic and power make her a fearsome and very unpredictable enemy. Although she wants to balance the energy and forces of the universe, she uses destructive events and manipulation to achieve this. Which makes her actions evil and she ultimately wants to control destiny and the fabric of reality. He is capable of leading to the destruction of entire kingdoms in order to achieve that “balance” that he craves so much.

Liu Kang

Liu Kang is a well-known character in Mortal Kombat lore. He is a shaolin monk who He was champion of the Mortal Kombat tournament. He is also protector of the kingdom of Earth and an expert in martial arts that combines faster and more agile attacks with heavy fire techniques in the form of projectiles and devastating combos. He also has the ability to take the form of a dragon and destroy his rivals in battle. He becomes the successor to Raiden taking the role of God of fire.

Goro

Goro, the 4-armed giant from Mortal Kombat. He is the prince of the Shokan race, humanoids with great physical strength who could tear you to pieces with a simple snap of their fingers. Although he is slow, his devastating strength makes him a fearsome rival. Goro is in the service of Shao Kahn and is one of the warriors Outworld’s most feared. He also has tremendous resistance to physical attacks and remained undefeated in the Mortal Kombat Tournament for 5 centuries. Liu Kang finally defeated him, thus ending his streak.

Scorpion

Scorpion is a specter that is part of a natural and chaotic impulse: An eternal thirst for revenge. He is one of the most visible faces of the Mortal Kombat universe and the protagonist of many of the covers of the NetherRealm franchise. His combat skills are impulsive, sometimes controlled, and mostly destructive. Using a deadly arsenal and a legendary kunai tip, he weaves his movements and combat techniques with his fiery breath.. She has great determination and loyalty that is practically unwavering. Despite being vengeful, the search for justice and honor is greater in him.

Sub-Zero

Sub-Zero is one step below Scorpion, but their powers and combat techniques are very similar in terms of effectiveness. Sub-Zero uses cryogenic techniques and the use of cold to freeze his enemies. The power of extreme cold can have devastating effects and as a member of the Lin Kuei clan, it is his duty to protect and defend Earthrealm from evil. One of the champions of the “good” side of Mortal Kombat. Their maneuvers are thoughtful and balanced, avoiding collateral damage that could lead to the fall of innocent people. He has a strong sense of honor just like Scorpion.

Shang Tsung

This character directly serves Shao Khan and is the representative of the Mortal Kombat tournament. His most charismatic ability is to absorb the souls of his victims in order to prolong their lives as much as possible. how to change your appearance. A dangerous sorcerer who can be a hidden threat without you even realizing he is there. He can also use his powers to copy those of others, so he can copy unique techniques and abilities whenever he wants.

the thousandth

And finally we have Mileena, another of the most iconic characters in Mortal Kombat. Although his power scale is not close to that of the previous characters, his charisma, agility and deadly techniques make her a dangerous adversary. She also has terrible jaws that she hides behind a mask, with which she can devour her enemies in the middle of battle. She is one of those characters that you would underestimate considering the power of the previous ones, but in no way is she left behind in her lethal effectiveness.