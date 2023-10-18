Mortal Kombat: Onslaught has made the leap to mobile phones as a completely free game. In an attempt in addition to distancing itself from the style presented by the titles of previous installments within the franchise. And that means that it will stand out from the martial arts and aggressive combat of the other games.

This is a new game that revolves around the fallen god Shinnok. This God will do everything possible to regain the great power he had in the past. The game’s combat system is based on a RPG in turns, which is far from the games in the franchise. NetherRealm.

We will have to create a team of characters, with skills, strategies and different missions that we will have to face. The title is available for mobile platforms and distributed by Warner Bros. The game has just been released, having the past October 17, 2023 your birth.

Below we leave you the direct links to both view it and play it in Android as in iOS.