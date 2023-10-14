Mortal Kombat 1 confirmed interesting DLC ​​characters for its roster a long time ago. One of them is none other than Omni-Man, villain from Invincible. NetherRealm Studios finally decided to show the character in action, so this morning they released a new gameplay to show him in action.

Omni-Man is ready for combat in Mortal Kombat 1

Omni-Man will join Mortal Kombat 1 in November

Omni-Man is a powerful alien from the Viltrumite race, so he will have special abilities to punish his rivals in Mortal Kombat 1. The gameplay shows some of his best moves and ultimate attacks, where he will use his strength and great speed to finish off his rivals. enemies.

Although for now there is no exact date for the character’s arrival on the roster, we know that he will be available sometime in November. Players who have the Kombat Pack or the Premium Edition of the title will have early access to the character.

In case you don’t remember, the Kombat Pack will also include other eye-catching characters in the future, like Homelander from The Boys and Peacemaker from DC Comics. For now, we know that Homelander will be available until March 2024.

Fans were satisfied with the presentation of Omni-Man, believing that he fits perfectly into the universe of the franchise. Below I leave you the trailer:

