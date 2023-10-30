Mortal Kombat 1 reveals the price of Happy Halloween, its paid Fatality, and the community is not happy at all.

Content monetization strategies have evolved greatly since the arrival of the first micropayments. When NetherRealm announced that it was adding a Fatality DLC By Halloween, the community began to tremble over its possible price. It has already come to light How much does the Mortal Kombat 1 paid Fatality cost?and the community is very angry.

His announcement has already sparked criticism by inviting people to pay for a special move in the new Mortal Kombat, although the cherry on top has come by revealing what you have to pay for it. The price of payment Fatality Happy Halloween from Mortal Kombat 1 is from 1200 Dragon CrystalsOr what is the same, 9,99 € or $12. As revealed by the user @iScreamFGC in X.

Although it is true that the Kristales can be unlocked advancing in the main campaign of the game, its story mode, it is also true that they cannot be obtained again. There is a maximum to obtain in the adventure and, afterward, it does not matter how many times you repeat it, because you will not be able to obtain them again.

The revelation has been accompanied by countless complaints about the price and quality of the Fatality itself. Although it is optional, the community is not happy with this proposal. Will they be able to change the policy in this sense or we will see more paid Fatalities in MK1? The title was recently updated on Switch with some image quality improvements, but it’s nowhere near the level offered in MK11.

Fuente