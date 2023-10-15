A while ago we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information is related to its additional content. It has already been confirmed that the first Kombat Pack character, Omni-Man, will arrive in November 2023. The Kombat Pack includes 6 characters in total in Mortal Kombat 1, with these scheduled release dates:

Omni-Man (November 2023) Quan Chi (Winter 2023/2024) Peacemaker (Winter 2023/2024) Ermac (Spring 2024) Takeda Takahashi (Summer 2024) Homelander (Spring 2024)

In addition, 5 additional Kameo characters are being developed for Mortal Kombat 1. Tremor will be the first to arrive in November 2023. Ferra, Khameleon, Mavado and Janet Cage will follow, although they do not yet have specific dates for their in-game debuts.

You already know that MK 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch. We also have a ton of confirmed characters, as well as other additional characters supposedly leaked. You have more information about the different editions and their prices in this news.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. We will remain attentive to inform you about this promising Nintendo Switch game! Don’t miss our detailed coverage that we will be putting on the website! We read you in the comments carefully.

Fuente.