The first DLC of the game will be available in November.

Omni-Man will fight in Mortal Kombat 1 from November

Join the conversation

NetherRealm has shown the first trailer for Omni-Man as an additional Mortal Kombat 1 fighter. The video, revealed at New York Comic-Con, showed how the character, originally from Invincible, a comic series adapted as an animated series on Amazon Prime Video, will fight in the recently released game, revealing his arrival date.

Omni-Man will be voiced by JK Simmons in Mortal Kombat 1, anticipating its arrival next November as part of the Mortal Kombat Kombat Pack. Players who purchased the premium edition of the game will receive it automatically.

The arrival of Omni-Man to the fighting game marks the beginning of new developments in the Kombat Packwhich for €39.99 includes the Johnny Cage character skin, with the voice and image of actor and martial artist Jean-Claude Van Damme along with five more new playable characters and five kameo fighters.

Mortal Kombat 1 would continue to receive news

Beyond the first additional content pack, a data miner announced that the game could also add characters like Noob Saibot, Cyrax (Robot), Kotal/He-Man/Conan, Ghostface (Scream), Jade, Cassie Cage, Kung Jin and Unknown Girl. In the case of the famous hooded man whose identity is never known until the end of the Scream movies, he would be a guest character already anticipated by Ed Boom, while others are related to the game’s story, something that is best avoided today. for spoilers. Beyond these characters, Keanu Reeves and other actors were about to appear in the game.

Mortal Kombat 1 is now available with day one patch on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X and Series S and PC.

Join the conversation