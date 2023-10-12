The version of Mortal Kombat for the Nintendo Switch has generated a lot of controversy and debate among the community, since despite having a value of $70 dollars in the Nintendo Store, this port looks and performs completely inferior to the PC versions , Xbox Series and PlayStation 5. And a few hours ago, a patch was released that promises improvements in these aspects and that the players of this version have received with mixed opinions.

And the way the game looks on Nintendo’s hybrid console and its almost poor fps rate has made many Mortal Kombat players find this port horrifying, something that has been confirmed by a couple of media outlets with their reviews in metacritic, who give it a terrible score of 30 or 40 out of 100. Something that the MK1 developer studio promises to begin to leave in the past with a series of patches, the first being the one released a few hours ago and which has not convinced the all.

The latest update made some clear improvements, like adding Invasions Season 1, which has been available on other platforms, but Switch players could only play the intro previously. According to the responses in a Reddit thread discussing the patch, it seems that it is going in the right direction, although without being too convincing.

Players are reporting that despite the patch notes including “Visual Improvements”, the game is still experiencing issues. “Loading times still aren’t good,” said one player. Other players also mentioned that “the frame rate feels much more stable. 2 Kameos came out and it didn’t drop directly to 30. It still dropped a bit, but it’s not as abrupt.” The same user also noted that the graphics are unlikely to improve due to the necessary performance fixes, and the backgrounds “took a big hit” in this update. “It’s still early, but I’m sure MK1 will be much improved on Switch,” said another, although noting that there’s still a lot of work to be done.

A somewhat lukewarm reception from users of Mortal Kombat 1 on Switch, which is understandable since they have been too frustrated by the situation, especially after promotional material that they have declared to be misleading. Just remember that a few weeks ago, we informed you that the developers had to delete a trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 on Nintendo Switch, since an achievement and Steam user appeared in it.

