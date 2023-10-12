It’s no secret that Mortal Kombat 1 for Nintendo Switch left a lot to be desired. Players criticized its visual appearance, its quality and even accused NetherRealm Studios of doing false advertising.

Given this, Ed Boon, director of the studio and co-creator of the saga, promised to improve the version for the hybrid console. NetherRealm Studios kept his word, as it recently released a new patch with important improvements. Of course, prepare space on your console, as it weighs more than 20 GB.

Find out: Mortal Kombat 1: This 89-hit combo lasts one minute and its damage will surprise you

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 improves its look and performance on Switch

According to the official update notes, Mortal Kombat 1 received Season 1 of Invasion mode on Switch. Additionally, NetherRealm Studios took the opportunity to make some balance changes to the game that were not detailed.

In addition, fixes were made to the leaderboards, stability and localization of the game. Among the most important changes are various visual improvements and general bug fixes that affected the gaming experience.

The update also includes performance optimizations and reduced loading times. So, NetherRealm Studios listened to the main complaints from the community and has already resolved some of them.

The update weighs 27GB, so it’s a pretty big patch. Future updates are expected to further improve the state of the game. NetherRealm Studios did not release a new trailer to show the title with all the improvements applied, but below you can see a gameplay with the update, courtesy of the NintendoGalaxy YouTube channel:

In case you missed it: Michael Myers, Ghostface or Chucky in Mortal Kombat 1? Ed Boon excites gamers

In this link you can find all the news related to Mortal Kombat 1.

Related Video: Mortal Kombat 1: List of changes that take it to a whole new level

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News