Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will be a new program on the new video game developed by NetheRealms and published by Warner. Bros, supported directly by RTS. With a total prize pool of two hundred and twenty-five thousand dollars, the new league aims to create an international ecosystem of players. It is scheduled to begin on October 20th at the East Coast Throwdown and will end with a clash between twenty-four players at the Final Kombat World Championship, event to be held in June 2024.

The Mortal Kombat 1 Pro Kompetition will also feature three regional programs made up of segmented sub-regions, including three online qualifying events and a regional final. The three regions include the North American League, Interkontinental Kombat and Liga Latina, with the top eight players from each region literally punching their ticket to the online regional final, cso as to have a chance to qualify for the Final Kombat World Championship.

