A while ago we already knew its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to a new trailer focused on Omni-Man. It is part of the DLC of the game. This Kombat Pack is available now as part of Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $109.99 (SRP) or separately for $39.99 (SRP).

We leave you with the trailer:

You already know that MK 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch. We also have a ton of confirmed characters, as well as other additional characters supposedly leaked. You have more information about the different editions and their prices in this news.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. We will remain attentive to inform you about this promising Nintendo Switch game! Don’t miss our detailed coverage that we will be putting on the website! We read you in the comments carefully.

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Mortal Kombat 1 confirms Geras with this trailer