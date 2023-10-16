NetherRealm Studios has published a new Mortal Kombat 1 trailer showcasing Omni-Man of Invincible in action against Liu Kang.

Dubbed by JK Simmons, Omni-Man shows off all his brutal violence. There is also room for a move that takes up one of the most famous moments of the animated series, which later became a rather famous meme even today.

Omni-Man will join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster in November. It will be purchasable individually, or it will be automatically unlocked as part of Kombat Pack 1. We remind you that the package also includes Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Patriot and Takeda Takahashi, in addition to the Tremor Kameos (out together with Omni-Man), Ferra, Janet Cage, Khameleon and Mavado.

