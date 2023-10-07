This mod allows you to play the game in first person and despite having to polish it a little, the sensations are brutal.

Enjoy first-person views thanks to this mod.

Mortal Kombat 1 arrived on consoles last September 14 and since then It has managed to garner very good reviews. Beyond some bug that affected its playability, it seems that the community liked the game and now you can enjoy a mod that allows you to enjoy the title in first person. Of course, you will not only play the fights, but one of the incentives is Live the Fatalities as if you were doing them yourself.

As you can see in the video that we will leave you a little below this news, there are still things to polish, the result is not perfect. However, you can see what it feels like when you do a Fatality and experience it in first person, the feeling is really brutal and it is something that many players will surely like. Who knows, maybe they’ll decide to implement it in the final game somehow.

This is what it feels like to do a Fatality

While some are waiting for a new big announcement of Mortal Kombat 1, other people prefer to enjoy incredible mods that allow you to put yourself in the shoes of the fighters and See first-hand what it’s like to destroy your rival. A feeling of destruction and power that changes completely depending on the perspective, with the usual camera of the game it is very enjoyable, with this mod… You experience it more. Below we leave you the video created by ermaccer.

As you have seen, the first-person views with this title They are truly brutal and further increase the gore that is available. You already know that the Mortal Kombat saga is characterized by its combat that offers absolutely all types of destruction, injuries or dismemberments. They don’t hold anything back and are able to give the public their daily dose of blood, now you can see it from a little closer.

The user ermaccer is dedicated to making different Mortal Kombat 1 mods, so If you want to discover new options, do not hesitate to take a look at their channel to be aware of all the projects they offer to the community. We hope you have enjoyed the video and stay tuned for new details that may arise regarding the game, not only for surprises like these, but for official announcements that offer more content for this installment.

