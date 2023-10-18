An unusual aspect of Mortal Kombat 1 on PC has been discovered, which seriously endangers the storage capacity of your computer. But here we show you how to solve it.

For weeks now, the most recent installment of Mortal Kombat has been available. It is clear that Mortal Kombat 1 is one of the best titles in the saga, which restarts the IP created by Ed Boon with complete success. Is available in PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y PC.

The disparity of versions is a highly criticized aspect. On Nintendo Switch, we find a mediocre portwith slow loading times, blurry graphics, and nightmare modeling.

Of course, it must also be said that a 27 GB patch was released last week, no more, no less. As for PS5, Xbox and PC, players are satisfied with Mortal Kombat 1.

Until a hidden aspect of the PC version has been discovered. At first, this seemed as catastrophic as it was terrible, and it seems to have been confirmed in the last few hours.

For every time Mortal Kombat 1 has a crash or error, The game automatically generates a folder with the bug report... whose size is, to say the least, considerable.

How to Remove Mortal Kombat 1 Bug Reports

Yesterday, by surprise, the user X-Azeez, a Mortal Kombat lover, shared a curious detail about the PC version of the game. He cited the images as being made by ElectricHat.

Shortly after, many players of the compatible title confirmed the news. Mortal Kombat 1, like any PC game, generates a bug report every time a problem appears with the execution of the title.

The problem is the size of these reports. Mortal Kombat 1 is not exactly a small game, since takes up more than 100 GB of free space on PC, to which we must add these reports.

For every bug that appears in Mortal Kombat 1, the game automatically generates a folder with the specific bug report. These folders are approximately 1 GB in size.

Seeing is believing. Some players have seen their teams They have lost between 30 and 60 GB with these reportsand the worst of all is that they don’t know how to eliminate them.

While we wait for NetherRealm to fix this, players have discovered where are these bug reports saved in the main Mortal Kombat 1 folder.

To delete error reports:

Go to the directory C:\Users(UserName)\Appdata\Local\MK12\Saved\Steam\Crashes. If it doesn’t appear, you can also try C:\Users\(Username)\Appdata\Local\CrashDumps. Delete all folders in that path. If you want, you can check the size of these files.

Recently, it has been confirmed that Lords of the Fallen does the same on PC, although the size of these reports is much smaller (approximately 20 MB).

Mortal Kombat 1 is available from September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. We weren’t expecting a bug like this, and many players are hoping that NetherRealm Studios and Warner will provide a fix sooner rather than later.