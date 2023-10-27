At Ruetir.com we learned about its average score and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer… and now it seems that a new update has been released.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to patch 1.6.0, now available on the console. With this update, it has been confirmed that They fixed some models and graphics and also added the Halloween theme for Johnny Cage’s mansion.

Nintendo Switch kombatants! An update is waiting for you. Make sure you have the latest version of #MK1 installed before you jump back into kombat. pic.twitter.com/Tm5yFIHDv5 — Mortal Kombat 1 (@MortalKombat) October 26, 2023

There are no patch notes available, but it has been released the next video where these new features that we mentioned are highlighted:

You already know that MK 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch and its schedule of future DLC content has been confirmed.

