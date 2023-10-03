The problems related to Mortal Kombat 1 Player 1 advantage (find our Review here) have come to light recently, with the developer NetherRealm Studios who confirmed soon after that the problem would be resolved with the new patch of the game. And even though it arrived a little later than expected due to unexpected server problemsthe patch is now available.

As promised, the new update fixes bug that would keep Player 2 at a disadvantage for combos, along with other issues, such as the indestructibility of some Striker and Sektor attacks, localization errors and more. In the meantime, they have been Made several balance changes for a number of characters, both on the main and Kameo rosters. The Switch version of Mortal Kombat 1 has received widespread (and heavy) criticism since its release, with director Ed Boon saying that will receive updates and fixes in the future. You can view the full patch notes here. Below is an overview via Steam:

Discover a completely revolutionized Mortal Kombat universe, created by the Fire God Liu Kang. Mortal Kombat 1 inaugurates a new era for the iconic franchise: a new combat system, new modes and new Fatalities.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for Xbox Series X/S, PS5, PC e Nintendo Switch.