NetherRealm Studios releases a new patch for Mortal Kombat 1 on all platforms, which Nintendo Switch users welcome with open arms.

A new chapter of Mortal Kombat is giving fans a lot of trouble. In a good way, and in a bad way, because the NetherRealm Studios title has some problems…especially in its version for Nintendo Switch.

Available from September 19, the reboot of Mortal Kombat stands out for a deeper narrative, a heart-stopping technical section, and certain changes to lore (e.g. Sub-Zero and Scorpion are now brothers).

Don’t worry, because Ed Boon and his team have taken good note after the first weeks of Mortal Kombat 1 on the market. A very ”competitive” update is now available.

Con a size of 27 GB (a lot), the fighting game corrects many of its mistakes on Nintendo Switch. Clearly, it is a version that has a lot to improve.

We are going to review all the new features of the Mortal Kombat 1 patch, with the aim of fix disappointing hybrid console version.

27 GB patch to ”save” Mortal Kombat 1

While on PS5, Xbox and PC it offers great performance, NetherRealm’s fighting game is a complete disaster on Nintendo Switch. We understand that the Nintendo console has less power than the others, but it is no justification.

On Nintendo Switch, Mortal Kombat 1 suffers from major problems, starting with nightmare models for their characters. They become scary, and not voluntarily…

Besides, the game looks blurry (especially on laptop) and takes a long time to loadwhich hinders the experience considerably.

Nintendo Switch version

A new patch is available since yesterday, large size (27 GB, which is said soon)which promises to save Mortal Kombat 1 for Switch from the burn.

These are the news confirmed by NetherRealm:

Invasions Season 1 Game balance changes Leaderboard fixes Visual improvements and general bug fixes. Performance improvements Load time improvements. Stability fixes Localization fixes

As you can see, not every feature is detailed, but it is a joy to see that Mortal Kombat 1 can improve a lot on the hybrid console.

Highlights the first season of Invasionswhich was already available on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, as well as improvements in loading times, performance and better stability.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available from September 19 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch y PC. It may still be far from being a good version, but little by little it is correcting its numerous problems on the hybrid console.