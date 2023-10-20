Mortal Kombat 1 may have had a good debut in essence and in general, but it has suffered from gaming problems in recent years since the launch version and the first updates have addressed several errors and problems. Time has passed since its release and a new situation has caught the attention of PC players as they noticed that the fighting game is devouring their storage units.

Related video: The good, the bad and the meh of Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat 1 on PC is devouring storage drives

The Mortal Kombat 1 community on PC is surprised after some of its members discovered that their storage units were left with less space as the days went by in an inexplicable but related way to the NetherRealm video game. The reason? As reported by Dexerto, every time Mortal Kombat 1 crashes on PC, a report is generated that reaches the development team, the detail is that each report weighs at least 1 GB.

Everytime MK1 crashes on PC, it creates a report automatically, and stores 1GB of space for each report LOL. Images provided by @divine_hat pic.twitter.com/VjGC0a5lZ6 — X-Azeez (@X_AZEEZ3) October 17, 2023

According to some PC players, the reports of total failure in Mortal Kombat 1 became a problem when they detected that in their cases between 40 GB and 60 GB had already been used due to these reports, so more players paid attention. in this detail.

So far, the situation has not been addressed by NetherRealm but Twitter user “X-Azeez” shared the solution to free up that space. According to your post, you have to enter the C drive, that is, your SSD, type MK12 in the search bar of your files, then go to the Saved folder, then Steam and at the end Locks, that is where the reports to delete them and prevent them from consuming the storage unit.

This is how you can delete reports in Mortal Kombat 1 on PC

Still here, at LEVEL UP.

Related Video: Mortal Kombat 1: List of changes that take it to a whole new level

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News