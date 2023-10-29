Mortal Kombat 1, the latest success from Warner Bros. and NetherRealm, has been widely praised for its reboot of the franchise, with solid gameplay and a cast of fighters that promises to expand in the future. However, recently, the game has been the center of controversy due to a new Fatality themed around the upcoming Halloween.

Warner Bros. Games has published a special Halloween Fatality for Mortal Kombat 1, but with a detail that has surprised everyone: it will be available in the game’s Premium Store, and players will have to pay to unlock it. This news has obviously caused great discontent among fans and content creators, who consider that the price is excessive, it costs 1200 dragon crystals, which means $9.99. The fact that the standard edition of the game costs $69.99 USD and the premium edition costs $109.99 USD has increased dissatisfaction.

The response from the community was immediate. On forums and social media, players expressed their discontent and some even called for a boycott. One of the players on Reddit urged the community not to purchase the new Fatality, arguing that the 1,200 krystal price for the themed finisher is “ridiculous.” Others commented on the growing trend of $70 USD games that include microtransactions in the form of Fortnite-like stores, urging developers to reconsider these corporate practices.

