Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the franchise from NetherRealm Studios, debuted last month to good ratings. Unfortunately, he was unable to escape the negative criticism and this time he is at the center of a new controversy.

The titles of Warner Bros. Games They are infamous for featuring many microtransactions. The latest video game from Ed Boon and company follows that line and has a premium store where players can buy skins, accessories and more items.

However, the most recent addition was the straw that broke the camel’s back and fans of the fighting title are outraged.

New $10 Fatality Angers Mortal Kombat 1 Players

In patch notes shared earlier this week, NetherRealm Studios teased that the premium store will receive a new Halloween-themed paid Fatality. This news disappointed users, who regretted having to shell out real money to acquire one of the franchise’s flagship elements.

Community anger increased exponentially when it was revealed that the Halloween Fatality costs 1200 dragon crystalsthat is to say, $9.99 USD. Although we can also get that currency in the game, the best way to get it is to buy it with real money.

Mortal Kombat 1 micropayments

Of course, fans and content creators took to forums and social media to express their displeasure over the high price of the new themed finisher. Much of the anger lies in the fact that the standard edition of Mortal Kombat 1 cuesta $69.99 USD and the premium $109.99 USD.

In a post on reddit, a player called for a boycott and urged the community not to buy the new Fatality to tell the developers that charging 1,200 krystals for the Fatality “is ridiculous.”

“This is disappointing news. I won’t buy this. Please educate your children about these corporate techniques,” one person responded in the comments section. “$70 USD games should never have Fornite-type stores with microtransactions,” said another.

The Mortal Kombat 1 community attacked the new paid Fatality

It will be interesting to find out if Warner Bros. Games and NetherRealm Studios listen to the community’s feedback and take action on the matter. Meanwhile, users can now purchase the new Fatality in the game’s premium store.

But tell us, are you willing to pay for a Fatality? Let us read you in the comments.

Mortal Kombat 1 is available for Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC and PlayStation 5. Click this link to read more news related to it.

